Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparing side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2198.71 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.48 shows that Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zafgen Inc. and NantKwest Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 708.48% at a $6.67 average target price. Competitively NantKwest Inc. has an average target price of $1.25, with potential downside of -3.85%. The data provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than NantKwest Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.