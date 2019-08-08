Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Contrasting side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 35.97 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Moderna Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zafgen Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Moderna Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$6.67 is Zafgen Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 594.79%. On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 211.28% and its average price target is $40. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Moderna Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 42.4% respectively. Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.14%. Insiders Competitively, held 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Zafgen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

