Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparison side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zafgen Inc. and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Merus N.V. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

$6.67 is Zafgen Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 425.82%. Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus target price is $21.8, while its potential upside is 46.31%. The data provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 66.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Zafgen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.