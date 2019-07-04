Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparison side by side

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 5 26.43 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zafgen Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.46 shows that Zafgen Inc. is 146.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zafgen Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 455.83% at a $6.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 259.08% and its consensus target price is $11.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than MediWound Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance while MediWound Ltd. has 7.14% stronger performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.