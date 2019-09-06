Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Contrasting side by side

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zafgen Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s -0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 148.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zafgen Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 608.13% upside potential and an average target price of $4.93. Competitively KemPharm Inc. has an average target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 26.74%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.