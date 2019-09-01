Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Zafgen Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.60% -52.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Zafgen Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Zafgen Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Zafgen Inc. presently has an average price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 708.48%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%. Based on the results given earlier, Zafgen Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zafgen Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Zafgen Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc. has a beta of -0.48 and its 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Zafgen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.