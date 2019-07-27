Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zafgen Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-76.2%
|-56.2%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
Liquidity
Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor INmune Bio Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Zafgen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zafgen Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 579.23%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-1.14%
|-4.4%
|-40.95%
|-77.07%
|-60.33%
|-47.27%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
