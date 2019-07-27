Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zafgen Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor INmune Bio Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Zafgen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 579.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.