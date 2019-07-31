Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparing side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.50 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zafgen Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Exelixis Inc. has beta of 2.07 which is 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 632.97%. Competitively Exelixis Inc. has an average price target of $33.33, with potential upside of 56.70%. The data provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Exelixis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 78.3%. 0.1% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Exelixis Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.