Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Contrasting side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.48 beta. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Zafgen Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, with potential upside of 657.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 55.8% respectively. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.