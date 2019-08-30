Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 49.04 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zafgen Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.48 shows that Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta which is 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zafgen Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zafgen Inc. has an average price target of $6.67, and a 703.61% upside potential. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 60.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Epizyme Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Epizyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 94.5%. About 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.