Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The average price target of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, with potential upside of 0.27%. Meanwhile, Cronos Group Inc.’s average price target is $19.75, while its potential upside is 91.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cronos Group Inc. looks more robust than Zafgen Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 9.35%. About 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.