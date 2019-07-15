Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 146.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.46 beta. CohBar Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zafgen Inc. and CohBar Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 465.25% for Zafgen Inc. with average target price of $6.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares. Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.