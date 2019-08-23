Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.37 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zafgen Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cerus Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zafgen Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$6.67 is Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 675.58%. Competitively the consensus price target of Cerus Corporation is $9, which is potential 66.67% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Cerus Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Cerus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 69.1%. Insiders owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.