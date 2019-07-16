Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 134 146.46 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zafgen Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, bluebird bio Inc. has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zafgen Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 460.50% for Zafgen Inc. with average target price of $6.67. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 20.69% and its average target price is $163.83. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.