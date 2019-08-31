Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Contrasting side by side

Since Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zafgen Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zafgen Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Zafgen Inc.’s average target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 708.48%. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 154.36% and its average target price is $18.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Zafgen Inc. looks more robust than Bicycle Therapeutics plc as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 22%. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Zafgen Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.