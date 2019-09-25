Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Contrasting side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1145.79 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zafgen Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Zafgen Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zafgen Inc. has an average price target of $0.78, and a 6.56% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 141.80%. The data provided earlier shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zafgen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 0%. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.