Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparing side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Risk and Volatility
Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.48. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 591.26% at a $6.67 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Zafgen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Summary
Zafgen Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
