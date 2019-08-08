Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparing side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.48. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 591.26% at a $6.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Zafgen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.