Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Comparing side by side

Since Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 62 104.40 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zafgen Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 8.26% upside potential and an average price target of $0.78. AnaptysBio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus price target and a 94.30% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AnaptysBio Inc. is looking more favorable than Zafgen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 0%. Insiders held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.