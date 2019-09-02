Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.78 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility & Risk

Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.48. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 708.48% for Zafgen Inc. with consensus target price of $6.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 21.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.