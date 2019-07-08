Zacks Investment Management Upped Its Holding in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) by $1.03 Million as Shares Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Holding Increased by Wespac Advisors Llc

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 80.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 6,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,974 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 8,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 126,580 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 10/04/2018 – 40 percent of consumers today will pick a mall to visit primarily based on the restaurants located there, according to a report from Jones Lang LaSalle; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO TAKE OVER FULL OWNERSHIP OF ENCORE+ FUND; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $1.75B; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 972.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 24,159 shares as the company's stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,642 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $123.94. About 1.68 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 1,617 shares. Tci Wealth Inc reported 0% stake. Howe And Rusling has 29 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 80,749 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 2,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal accumulated 203,054 shares. Captrust Finance reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 2,837 shares. James Inc has 4,155 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Manchester Management Ltd Com reported 3,100 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 2,135 shares. 9,365 are owned by Axa. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 835 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 7,671 shares to 6,782 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 15,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,808 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Majedie Asset Ltd stated it has 0.84% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wedgewood Pa invested in 1.12% or 5,851 shares. Oarsman Cap holds 0.9% or 15,301 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 39,670 shares. Provise Group Limited Co has 0.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,643 shares. Syntal Partners has 21,370 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Llp invested in 0.04% or 28,845 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 15,516 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 10,612 were reported by Altavista Wealth Incorporated. Prudential Financial accumulated 4.54M shares or 0.93% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.56% or 112,155 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 0.96% or 132,582 shares. Janney Cap Management Llc reported 254,505 shares stake.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.