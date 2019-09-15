Zacks Investment Management Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $432,729 as Valuation Declined; Ameren (AEE) Position Maintained by Tdam Usa Inc

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 134,926 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, up from 129,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.12 million shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 9,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 701,577 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.22M, up from 692,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 20.74M shares traded or 113.78% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (NYSE:PFS) by 100,648 shares to 102,581 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 13,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,689 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Research Mgmt has invested 1.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Canandaigua Savings Bank & Tru Communication holds 15,599 shares. Thomasville National Bank invested in 21,588 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs invested in 7,689 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc holds 6,706 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt Ab owns 1.41 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Washington Trust Retail Bank invested in 0.95% or 123,437 shares. Clark Cap Gru has 9,781 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Lc accumulated 10,572 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,910 shares. 9,492 were reported by Arrow Corporation. Coho Ptnrs owns 2.01 million shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Invest Associates Lc reported 0.16% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Captrust Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 6,835 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.08% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Duncker Streett Communication owns 5,448 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Monetary Group stated it has 1,759 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com accumulated 30,434 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 4.30 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. 50 were accumulated by Delta Asset Limited Co Tn. Stifel Financial owns 118,586 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 150 are owned by Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Central Bank And Tru has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Motco invested in 0.01% or 1,498 shares.