Zacks Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by $449,568; Cubesmart (CUBE) Market Value Rose While First Trust Advisors LP Has Upped by $3.26 Million Its Holding

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 262.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 101,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 38,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 1.03M shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 28,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,014 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 128,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 46,537 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 35.38% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 11,387 shares to 246,199 shares, valued at $47.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,440 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Mid-Point Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Mid-Point Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ameresco and West Texas A&M University Announce the University’s Largest Single Energy Reduction and Modernization Project – Business Wire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ameresco Partners with City of Troutdale for Wastewater Treatment Plant Efficiency Upgrades – Business Wire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ameresco (AMRC) Appoints Jacqueline DeRosa to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. AMRC’s profit will be $8.24M for 20.94 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Ameresco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 750.00% EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 15,797 shares to 493,431 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 145,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,169 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).