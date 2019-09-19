Zacks Investment Management Trimmed Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stake by $345,690; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Exelon (EXC) Holding as Shares Declined

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 7,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 46,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 319,766 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 188,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.68M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $135.77 million for 8.97 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,365 shares to 137,339 shares, valued at $49.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 25,144 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 694,988 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited owns 20,511 shares. Sei Investments Comm invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Eqis Cap Management, California-based fund reported 6,072 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 109,464 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 80,970 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 1,704 shares. 8,762 are owned by Paloma Prns Mngmt Company. Macquarie Grp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Loomis Sayles And Company LP has invested 0.04% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Fmr Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 7.89 million shares. Hsbc Public Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 34,652 shares.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essent plans more insurance-linked note deals – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 4,276 shares to 9,135 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 26,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Chewy, Corning, Dow, FedEx, NCR, Square, Tellurian, Zscaler, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 5,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 13.04 million are held by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 138,475 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 29,741 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.46% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 6.33 million shares. Fincl Advisory has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt has 129,678 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 13,218 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ltd. 45,098 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Network Ltd. Magnetar Fincl Ltd reported 35,256 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 273,005 shares. 7,050 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt. Zimmer Ltd Partnership owns 1.04M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.46 million shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.