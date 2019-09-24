Zacks Investment Management Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) Decreased by $18.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Violich Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $380,240

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 360,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 366,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 4.95M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 227,162 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, down from 233,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 10.85 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 804 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. On Monday, August 5 the insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 14,458 shares to 954,800 shares, valued at $52.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 105,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,910 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.06 million for 16.25 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.