Zacks Investment Management Stake In Cisco Sys (CSCO) Was Has Increased; Intricon Com (IIN) Stake Increased by Gamco Investors Et Al

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 10,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.62 million, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 15.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Intricon Corp Com (IIN) by 288.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 69,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The hedge fund held 93,919 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, up from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Intricon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 134,547 shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 7,515 shares to 46,080 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWQ) by 23,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,394 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 5G Stocks to Buy That Will Stream Higher Profits for Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Investment Management holds 0.25% or 39,712 shares in its portfolio. Allstate reported 444,145 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Management Grp Inc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Lawrence B owns 5,700 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Penbrook Management Limited stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity reported 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Matarin Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Co owns 19,758 shares. 35,150 are held by White Pine Limited. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.04% or 145,922 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Strum Towne, a California-based fund reported 6,367 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). 9,750 are owned by Conestoga Advisors Ltd. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 25,941 shares. 4,029 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Ranger Investment Lp owns 160,286 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 21,331 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 35,900 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 25,815 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 167,198 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Invesco Limited invested in 54,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 92,427 are held by Quantum Capital Mgmt.

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why IntriCon Corporation Stock Is Down a Massive 18% in 2 Days – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IntriCon Repositions its Hearing Aid Sales in the UK through New Distribution Agreement, Sells Accessory Business Assets of UK Limited Subsidiary – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IntriCon Announces Appointment of Craig Sandbulte as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs; Succeeds Greg Gruenhagen Upon Retirement – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IntriCon CEO Mark Gorder to Present at Kepler Cheuvreux Hearing Aid Day – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Miss Out on the Next Big Stock Market Rally – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 75,400 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $24.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:HTH) by 56,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mvc Cap Com (NYSE:MVC).