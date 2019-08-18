Zacks Investment Management Raised Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding by $1.73 Million; First Light Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by $1.09 Million as Share Price Declined

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 33,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 763,403 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.65M, up from 730,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 3.00 million shares traded or 39.73% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 11/05/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL SPLIT COSTS RELATED TO CLINICAL TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL EACH MAINTAIN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 216,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, up from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 21/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CHIEF BRAND OFFICER MUSA TARIQ TO LEAVE CO; 05/03/2018 – NARA: Betty Ford: The Real Deal; 26/03/2018 – The move follows introductions of other off-road versions of pickup trucks, such as the Ford Raptor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2; 05/03/2018 – The automaker is retooling the plant for the reintroduction of the Ford Ranger and Bronco models; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Tr A Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – Comstock Resources: Monetizing Eagle Ford Shale Production; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT TO CO-DEVELOP ELECTRIC VEHICLE; 16/05/2018 – FORD PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL OPERATIONS JOE HINRICHS SAYS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – FORD RESUMING PRODUCTION AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock or 10,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 8.43 million shares. Penbrook Management Ltd has 0.1% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 169,739 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.07% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 3.03M shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 1,600 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Smith Moore And invested in 0.05% or 24,322 shares. Gradient Invs Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,115 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 0.46% stake. Peoples Financial Services invested in 1,107 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). St Johns Invest Co Lc invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Palladium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,443 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt reported 184,915 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,083 shares to 537,691 shares, valued at $68.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 77,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 834,394 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares to 723,760 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Management Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 22,765 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 3,063 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 24,030 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 52,809 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% or 123,717 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 2.40 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 23,290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 141,701 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 67,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Horizon Invs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 10,122 shares. Moreover, Profund Llc has 0.08% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 50,110 shares.