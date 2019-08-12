Zacks Investment Management Position in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Boosted by $5.96 Million; Southport Management Has Lowered Stake in Air Lease (AL) by $343.49 Million as Market Value Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.12 million shares traded or 32.23% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 48.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 121,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 374,180 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60M, up from 252,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 1.40M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset has 17,512 shares. 396,182 were reported by Deprince Race And Zollo Inc. Blair William & Co Il, Illinois-based fund reported 7,248 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo has invested 0.02% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 102,928 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 891 shares. Putnam Invs has 2.77M shares. Allsquare Wealth Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.40 million shares stake. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 83,968 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 21,015 shares. Massachusetts Services Company Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.36M shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.26% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has 2% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 211,494 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 24,623 shares to 76,198 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 2,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,640 shares, and cut its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder has 0.13% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Needham Management Llc stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 81,384 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gagnon Securities stated it has 742,824 shares or 5.56% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 54,279 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 74 are owned by Mcf Advsr Lc. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Advisory Limited has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Hawaiian Bank reported 8,176 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Com owns 603,890 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Management has 0.07% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 37,700 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 10,619 shares.