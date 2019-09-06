Zacks Investment Management Maintains Position in Textron (TXT); As Oasis Pete New (OAS) Share Value Declined, Ellington Management Group Lifted Its Position by $389,988

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 64,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 497,208 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 432,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 13.70 million shares traded or 18.71% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 9,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 82,005 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 72,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 1.61 million shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 19/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO DONNELLY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q DELIVERIES: 36 JETS VS 35 1Q17; 29 TURBOPROPS VS 20; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24,100 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 8,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,130 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 169,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mairs And Pwr Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 800,865 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,806 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 0.21% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 47,620 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc owns 72,602 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 1.73 million shares. Caymus Cap Limited Partnership has 2.16M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 22.83 million shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Chilton Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Carlson Capital LP reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 46,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,334 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 3.10 million shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100000 In Textron Inc. To Contact The Firm – GuruFocus.com” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Textron, Inc. Investors (TXT) – Business Wire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Textron, Inc. Investors (TXT) – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Textron, Inc. (NYSE: TXT) and Encourages Textron Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTST and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.