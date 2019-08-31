Zacks Investment Management Lowered By $1.90 Million Its Nice LTD (NICE) Holding; Wisdomtree Investments (WETF) Sentiment Is 1.42

Wisdomtree Investments Inc (WETF) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 78 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 55 sold and reduced their holdings in Wisdomtree Investments Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 108.86 million shares, up from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wisdomtree Investments Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 39 Increased: 54 New Position: 24.

Zacks Investment Management decreased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 10.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management sold 15,540 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 129,808 shares with $15.90 million value, down from 145,348 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 114,094 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety

Zacks Investment Management increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,258 shares to 134,709 valued at $33.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) stake by 13,918 shares and now owns 75,949 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE has $18500 highest and $125 lowest target. $145.71’s average target is -4.92% below currents $153.25 stock price. NICE had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. DA Davidson maintained the shares of NICE in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18 to “Overweight”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NICE Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NICE-Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Domtar (UFS) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is HanesBrands (HBI) Down 9.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 627,596 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) has declined 32.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Goes Below 200D-MA; 27/04/2018 – WisdomTree Investments 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 28/03/2018 – Wisdomtree Global EX-Mexico Equity Fund Daily Inflows $35 Mln; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree US Earnings 500 Fund Closes Below 200-Day MA; 12/04/2018 – WisdomTree Completes Acquisition Of ETF Securities’ European Exchange-Traded Commodity, Currency And Short-and-Leveraged Business; 18/04/2018 – WisdomTree’s Advisor Solutions Platform Named Fund Innovation of the Year at the 2018 Mutual Fund Industry Awards; 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Goes Above 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund Goes Above 50D-MA; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Below 50-D-MA

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager. The company has market cap of $724.41 million. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. It has a 37.87 P/E ratio. The firm also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Analysts await WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. WETF’s profit will be $10.54M for 17.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.