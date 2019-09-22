Zacks Investment Management Lifted Its Position in Cadence Design System (CDNS) as Shares Rose; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position Upped by Glacier Peak Capital Llc

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 153.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 43,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 72,327 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 378,975 shares traded or 12.85% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 149.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 105,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 175,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46 million, up from 70,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 2.86M shares traded or 44.80% up from the average. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11,000 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 4,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,388 shares, and cut its stake in Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Class A.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,252 shares to 80,694 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,183 shares, and cut its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). First Allied Advisory reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Alkeon Management has invested 1.45% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 561,193 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Wellington Grp Llp holds 1.34M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Harvest Cap Mngmt reported 0.07% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Decatur Cap Mngmt has invested 1.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 20 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 87,337 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

