Zacks Investment Management Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $5.84 Million; Shares Rose; Shareholder Qv Investors Has Upped Citigroup (C) Stake

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 35,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 63,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ALLOW USERS TO APPEAL DECISIONS ON POSTS; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU privacy law heralds new era in online data protection; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi builds market share in secondary CLO trading – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 2.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 345,269 shares. Community Comml Bank Na accumulated 1,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 417,421 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 2,403 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Exchange Cap Management Inc stated it has 12,490 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 13,802 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.16% or 669,696 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3.69% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Court Place Limited reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Westover Limited has 5,424 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Guild Invest Mngmt accumulated 32,620 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 36 shares. Twin Management reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ameriprise Fincl reported 25.34 million shares stake.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68,278 shares to 808,289 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,019 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 2,163 shares. Illinois-based Harris Assocs LP has invested 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Joel Isaacson Commerce Ltd Liability has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 458,065 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg holds 0.7% or 504,486 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte invested 3.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,220 shares. Swedbank reported 1.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 16,303 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 181,443 shares. Century Inc invested in 8.13 million shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scopus Asset Limited Partnership owns 525,000 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Brookstone Cap has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple’s Latest Move Could Hurt Facebook and Google – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: MAXR,FNSR,IIVI,FB,AVGO,V,MA,PYPL,UBER – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Watch This – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Spurt in Addressable TV Ads Mar FB, GOOGL’s Duopoly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.