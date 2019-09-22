Zacks Investment Management Increases Stake in Idacorp (IDA); As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $2.38 Million

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 3,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 14,675 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 11,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 467,139 shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 11.77 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 17,849 shares to 86,056 shares, valued at $14.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 34,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,046 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

