Zacks Investment Management Increased Its Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) Stake by $1.05 Million; American Assets Investment Management Holds Position in Celgene (CELG)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) by 218.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 23,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 34,673 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunication for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 13,725 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Plans Prescribed Burn; 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecommunications to Attend Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $68.7M; 21/03/2018 – Dir Burch Gifts 400 Of Shenandoah Telecom Co; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Rev $151.6M; 13/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Changes Entrance Fee to Address Infrastructure Needs & Improve Visitor Experience; 08/05/2018 – David L. Heimbach Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Net $4.83M

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 731,872 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancorp & Tru invested in 1.21% or 57,039 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Management Incorporated has 12.8% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,900 shares. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Management has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Banque Pictet Cie reported 407,279 shares stake. Brown Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Bluecrest Limited has invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cadence Natl Bank Na reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Ny reported 0.11% stake. Ipswich Mgmt Inc owns 5,170 shares. Kepos Capital Lp has invested 2.98% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kopp Advsr Limited Company owns 3,427 shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested in 0.28% or 76,000 shares. Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 1,581 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dubuque Bankshares Trust Co owns 1,237 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

