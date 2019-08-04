Zacks Investment Management Holds Position in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW); Martin Currie LTD Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Has Trimmed by $383,080

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 18.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 4,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 28,448 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 23,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 1.13M shares traded or 22.54% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 23,503 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 26,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82 million shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.68% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.28% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Clark Cap Management Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.01% or 2,608 shares. First Bancorp holds 0.13% or 6,959 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invsts stated it has 0.75% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 128 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 3,225 were accumulated by Savant Ltd Llc. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc invested in 9 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.52% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 31,247 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 137,890 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Fincl Counselors reported 0.46% stake.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12,341 shares to 52,307 shares, valued at $14.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. The insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.19 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 2,528 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% or 302,163 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated invested in 113 shares or 0% of the stock. American Rech And invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr, New York-based fund reported 23,183 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 456,758 shares stake. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.20 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 22,911 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability owns 3,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 2,251 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 67,030 shares to 168,178 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 47,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,849 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).