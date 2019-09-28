Zacks Investment Management Holds Holding in Intuit (INTU); As Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 23,948 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 22,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 851,860 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 73,015 shares as the company's stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 794,133 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.14M, up from 721,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 1.52M shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500.

