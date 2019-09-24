Zacks Investment Management Holding in Radian Group (RDN) Lowered as Share Price Declined; As Ross Stores (ROST) Valuation Rose, Marketfield Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.74 Million

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 34,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 151,046 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 185,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 835,507 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 17,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 63,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, down from 80,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 2.74M shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 13,556 shares to 183,450 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 35,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 656,651 shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 153,782 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 282,772 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 136 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company invested in 65,944 shares. Prudential Finance accumulated 1.50 million shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Amp Capital Investors accumulated 39,267 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,394 were accumulated by Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust And Tru. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 710,984 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 683,236 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 212,119 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.33M for 8.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Radian Increases Size of and Prices Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Radian Adds New Real Estate Information and Valuation Solutions to its Product Suite with Acquisition of Independent Settlement Services – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Radian to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radian Introduces RADAR® Rates, a New MI Pricing Option – Business Wire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88M for 27.59 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.