Zacks Investment Management Holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Cut as Shares Declined; As Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Share Price Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,895 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 30,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $99.67. About 178,734 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.32M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63 million, up from 9.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $670.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.13% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 3.53M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,973 shares to 135,974 shares, valued at $40.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,000 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP reported 36,976 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Psagot Investment House has 0.05% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 12,000 shares. Highland Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 25,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 77,962 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability holds 15,426 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Com owns 153,331 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Capital Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 3,000 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com reported 179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 45,212 were reported by Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. 24,199 are owned by Aperio Gp Limited. Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.11% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.27% or 271,761 shares. Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.08% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 321,876 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $11.45 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Cusick Thomas B. sold $2.37M. 8,893 shares were sold by Fogliato Franco, worth $956,928. Another trade for 17,605 shares valued at $1.83M was made by Bragdon Peter J on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 20,384 shares valued at $2.16M was made by Boyle Joseph P on Tuesday, February 12.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares with value of $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 208,797 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 1.15 million shares. 73,293 are owned by Sei Com. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). D E Shaw Inc reported 108,524 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 2.21 million shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Panagora Asset Inc reported 24,138 shares stake. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 917,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 397,683 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 74,356 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 194,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 529,034 shares. American Int Group Inc holds 226,444 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co accumulated 0% or 455 shares.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.20M shares to 55.77 million shares, valued at $557.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 1.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.05M shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).