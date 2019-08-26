Zacks Investment Management Holding in Clean Harbors (CLH) Boosted by $458,447 as Share Value Rose; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $59.07 Million

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 6,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 22,973 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 16,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 436,343 shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 76.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 567,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 176,123 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 744,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 39,505 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 206,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 1.21M shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 136,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).