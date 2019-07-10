Zacks Investment Management Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Among 9 analysts covering Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Delphi Technologies had 18 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DLPH in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, June 13. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

Zacks Investment Management increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 0.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management acquired 5,394 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 653,440 shares with $80.08 million value, up from 648,046 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.42B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 5.70M shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,274 were reported by Wealthquest. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 1.32% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 690,385 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Dept invested 2.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lafayette holds 2.18% or 48,270 shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan has invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lpl Fincl Limited Co holds 0.15% or 541,052 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.74% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,319 shares. Da Davidson Co holds 0.88% or 425,315 shares in its portfolio. 4,822 were accumulated by Spc Financial. Utah Retirement System holds 267,691 shares. New York-based Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 10.95M shares.

Zacks Investment Management decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 39,505 shares to 1,926 valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) stake by 24,623 shares and now owns 76,198 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, April 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 1.49 million shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has declined 59.73% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 27/04/2018 – Dir Wright Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 27/04/2018 – Dir Cowger Disposes 283 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.65 TO $4.95, EST. $4.82; 27/04/2018 – Dir Connors Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Self-driving startup NuTonomy temporarily halts tests on Boston roads- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $280 MLN – $300 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY REV. $5.0B TO $5.2B, EST. $5.08B; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Net $98M; 27/04/2018 – Dir Cantie Disposes 600 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 16/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies to outline the path to electrification at SIA Powertrain Conference

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.01 million activity. $2.01M worth of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was sold by Abulaban Majdi.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 5.53 P/E ratio.