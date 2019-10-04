Zacks Investment Management Has Upped Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake by $488,100; Cambridge Trust Company Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $2.58 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 47,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 533,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.18M, down from 580,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 16.53 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 4,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 677,071 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.38 million, up from 672,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 1.96 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 12,717 shares to 118,446 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 2,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 31,644 shares to 41,974 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 6,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,114 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

