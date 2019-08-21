Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) by $2.35 Million as Stock Price Rose; Compass Minerals International (CMP) Stake Has Upped by Shapiro Capital Management Llc

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 50,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.82 billion, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 8,628 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 89.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 24,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 2,899 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 27,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 19,112 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 30,730 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $73.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 305,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. The insider WALKER LORI A bought 700 shares worth $36,547. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Reece Joseph E. 2,000 shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L, worth $104,400 on Thursday, May 9. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $98,920 was made by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors owns 19,095 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 0.36% or 368,686 shares. Capital City Trust Fl, Florida-based fund reported 7,223 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,183 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 110 shares. Fosun Interest stated it has 7,400 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 8 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated accumulated 0% or 218 shares. 279,265 are owned by Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 5,968 shares. Millennium Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 90,960 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested in 1,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 316 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP reported 9,456 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company holds 3,653 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6,569 shares to 88,081 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 19,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (ZMLP).