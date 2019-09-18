Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holding as Market Value Rose; Df Dent & Co Upped Stake in Core Lab N.V. (CLB) by $599,872

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Core Lab N.V. (CLB) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 11,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 329,948 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.25M, up from 318,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Core Lab N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 4,915 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 66.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 76,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 38,632 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, down from 115,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.72. About 1,032 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 6.33M shares. Bamco Ny invested in 0.01% or 53,100 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 438,386 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 9,217 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department accumulated 0% or 610 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 210 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 334,722 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 20,147 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Glob Endowment LP holds 5,990 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fund Mgmt stated it has 278,416 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc owns 631,954 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 568,857 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 125,652 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 113,572 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,701 shares to 901,624 shares, valued at $45.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 19,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37 million for 75.67 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,966 shares to 117,449 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,189 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).