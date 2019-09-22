Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed By $3.97 Million Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Raised Sanofi Adr (SNY) Position By $2.14 Million

Zacks Investment Management decreased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 65.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management sold 76,254 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 40,597 shares with $2.13 million value, down from 116,851 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $19.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.13 million shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Sanofi Adr (SNY) stake by 10.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc acquired 49,853 shares as Sanofi Adr (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 533,169 shares with $23.07 million value, up from 483,316 last quarter. Sanofi Adr now has $117.62B valuation. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 3.55 million shares traded or 161.37% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 28/05/2018 – SANOFI CEO OLIVIER BRANDICOURT COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – SANOFI TO CLOSE 2 DUTCH SITES, MOVE WORKERS TO AMSTERDAM: FD; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B; 27/05/2018 – BEACTICA SIGNS THREE-YEAR EXTENSION PACT W/ SANOFI; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 206538 Company: SANOFI US SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – ABLYNX NV ABLX.BR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 15/04/2018 – Advent nears deal to buy Sanofi generics business; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi to Roseanne: Racism Not Among Ambien’s Many Side Effects; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS

More important recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Regeneron (REGN), Sanofi (SNY) Report Publication of Results from Two Positive Phase 3 Trials of Dupixent (dupilumab) in Severe Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Lexicon Pharma (LXRX) Announces Termination of Zynquista Alliance and Settlement With Sanofi (SNY) – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 09/10: (LXRX) (TTOO) Higher; (ZS) (GME) (PLAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 39.04% above currents $46.39 stock price. Centene had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.19 million for 11.96 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management increased Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 17,724 shares to 171,831 valued at $9.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 13,789 shares and now owns 1.33M shares. Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) was raised too.