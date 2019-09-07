Zacks Investment Management Has Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $12.37 Million as Market Value Rose; Davis Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Blackrock (BLK) Position by $12.81 Million; Stock Value Declined

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 130,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 479,369 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.62M, up from 349,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $423.83. About 412,791 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 31/05/2018 – W RESOURCES – AS PART OF COMPLETION OF FUNDING, W HAS ISSUED 307.6 MLN WARRANTS ON PRO RATA BASIS TO EACH OF BLACKROCK FUNDS THAT PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: David Hogg sets his anti-gun sights on BlackRock, Vanguard; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S DEPUTY CIO FOR FIXED INCOME THIEL WITHDRAWAL OF STIMULUS IN EURO ZONE WILL NOT BE AS SMOOTH AS IT HAS BEEN IN THE U.S; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – BlackRock Steers Clear of Italy as Poor Liquidity Bedevils Bonds; 24/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.48 SHORT POSITION BOSKALIS; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Sees 3.25% Yield, Rejecting Bond-Market Rally; 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WORRIES ABOUT A SLIDE TOWARD GLOBAL PROTECTIONISM ARE LOOMING OVER MARKETS; 08/05/2018 – BLACKROCK REPORTS 3.4% STAKE IN BIGLARI HOLDINGS AS OF APRIL 30

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 EPS, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.97 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kdi Capital Prns Ltd Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 15,281 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Co reported 11,850 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services has invested 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 3,660 are held by Mirador Capital Prns Limited Partnership. 6,024 are owned by Aviance Capital Ptnrs. Da Davidson & owns 6,043 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 19,440 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management accumulated 41,971 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% or 735 shares in its portfolio. Beutel Goodman And Limited stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd holds 1,250 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 0.15% or 75,357 shares. Ghp Advisors accumulated 0.1% or 1,809 shares. Moreover, Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 7,168 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 24,623 shares to 76,198 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,691 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).