Zacks Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $637,362 as Share Value Rose; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined, Andra Ap-Fonden Boosted by $446,600 Its Position

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 5,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 776,361 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.80 million, up from 770,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,300 shares to 17,100 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 57,877 shares. Riverpark Advsr Lc reported 1.54% stake. Bb&T owns 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,770 shares. Paloma Prtnrs has 3,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc reported 31,192 shares stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com has 138,216 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.02% or 1,369 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 27,551 shares. Wills Fin Gp Inc invested in 5,852 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp reported 617,900 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,841 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc holds 463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 99,921 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Connable Office Inc holds 8,347 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated has 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brookmont Capital Mngmt invested 3.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zevenbergen Cap Ltd invested in 18,265 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co reported 10.31M shares stake. E&G Advisors Lp reported 43,553 shares stake. Trexquant LP accumulated 0.54% or 53,986 shares. Blue Edge Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,862 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Invest has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 7.95 million shares stake. Saturna reported 0.04% stake. Park Natl Oh has invested 3.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bowen Hanes & Company Inc has invested 1.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Automobile Association invested in 0.69% or 2.48 million shares. 114,279 are held by Cohen Klingenstein. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% stake.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 76,564 shares to 38,632 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 74,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,594 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).