Zacks Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Limelight Networks (LLNW) by $352,728; Steadfast Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 117,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 338,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 409,128 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 45.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC LLNW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.12, REV VIEW $199.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Edgeware: Edgeware’s CDN Selector to add support for Limelight and AWS Cloudfront delivery networks; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – Limelight Announces Change to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Rev $52.1M; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 11.79 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al

Analysts await Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Limelight Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

