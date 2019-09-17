Zacks Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by $962,116; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Boosted Its Holding in Church & Dwight (CHD) by $6.40 Million as Stock Price Rose

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 15,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The institutional investor held 36,331 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 51,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 18,714 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 1948.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 87,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 92,183 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.83. About 1.17M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:CHD Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 2.10 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. American accumulated 157,228 shares or 3.44% of the stock. Voloridge stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 593,491 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Page Arthur B holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 29,470 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 40,477 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd holds 295,774 shares. Connable Office Inc owns 2,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.11% or 230,650 shares. Leavell Investment Management stated it has 0.08% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). American Interest Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 84,423 shares. Principal Group reported 647,217 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 8,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $656,972 activity. $107,715 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty. 704 shares valued at $49,989 were bought by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 19,395 shares to 37,926 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 45,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,089 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MGRC’s profit will be $24.73 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by McGrath RentCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.11% EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 46,805 shares to 88,578 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 34,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did McGrath RentCorp’s (NASDAQ:MGRC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 96%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “McGrath RentCorp Names Joseph Hanna as President and Chief Executive Officer and Elevates Keith Pratt to Executive Vice President – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MGRC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 2,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Matarin Limited Liability has invested 0.73% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Kennedy Cap Inc invested in 0.05% or 36,424 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 113,638 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% stake. James Investment Rech has 3,790 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) or 35,244 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.07% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 20,000 shares. Weik Cap holds 0.26% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) or 8,700 shares. Amer Century Cos has 40,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hcsf Management Ltd Com has 292,409 shares. Moreover, Stewart Patten Llc has 0.12% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 11,200 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 14,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,514 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 11,090 shares in its portfolio.