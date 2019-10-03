Zacks Investment Management Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position as Stock Value Rose; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 70,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The hedge fund held 422,691 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.73 million, down from 493,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 180,508 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 9,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 124,895 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.48 million, down from 134,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $215.01. About 1.97 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.26 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northside Cap Ltd reported 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northeast Invest Mgmt accumulated 1,353 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 79,064 were accumulated by Merian Glob (Uk) Limited. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,284 shares. Bessemer Securities Llc owns 2,600 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Division stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 9,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 6,862 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Meritage Portfolio holds 0.46% or 18,329 shares. 33,924 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc owns 23,435 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 154,512 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Company stated it has 5.82 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,360 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru holds 16,243 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 16,874 shares to 52,215 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Vipers (VNQ) by 5,190 shares to 10,390 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holdings (NYSE:INXN) by 95,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nicholas Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.77% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 24,383 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 96,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 24,160 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 9,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Com holds 18,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 20,957 shares. Stephens Ar owns 56,222 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 69,638 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company reported 21,320 shares stake. Channing Cap Llc has invested 2.24% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Brinker Inc reported 20,479 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America owns 0.8% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 137,877 shares.