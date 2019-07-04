Zacks Investment Management Has Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.72 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Raised Stake by $2.05 Million

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 8,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 533,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.44M, down from 542,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 42.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 19,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa, a France-based fund reported 869,367 shares. Lederer & Assocs Invest Counsel Ca owns 1,241 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 43,560 shares. Sigma Planning holds 15,381 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 80,270 shares. Private Advsr invested in 2.52% or 33,637 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd reported 10,355 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Riverpark Limited Co holds 3.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 54,165 shares. Eastern Savings Bank holds 1.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 67,713 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt accumulated 25,470 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Management Lc reported 4,508 shares stake. Adage Prtn Group Inc Lc holds 0.74% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Group Inc Lc reported 1.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 3,465 were reported by Spectrum Management Gru Inc. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,868 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,863 shares to 28,122 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) (NYSE:MPC).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08M. $1.33M worth of stock was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 23,825 shares to 169,894 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.