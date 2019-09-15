Zacks Investment Management Has Decreased Ameren (AEE) Position as Stock Price Rose; Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Value Rose While Andra Ap-Fonden Has Lowered Position

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 10,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 45,878 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 56,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.39 million shares traded or 48.60% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.64M, down from 93,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 1.44M shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn reported 0.02% stake. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 0.19% stake. Brinker has invested 0.24% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Andra Ap holds 87,500 shares. Heitman Real Estate Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 542,940 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment holds 50,455 shares. Green Street Invsts Limited Com owns 200,100 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation invested in 85,290 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.1% or 110,980 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 28,247 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 5,940 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors accumulated 2,744 shares.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,500 shares to 121,600 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 48,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35M for 24.02 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Llc accumulated 254,347 shares. 56,078 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.13% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 39,300 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 8,436 shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 58,664 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 0% or 453,775 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Com (Wy) holds 0.11% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 1,258 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Comerica Bancorporation invested in 109,986 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 8,915 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 5,486 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,065 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,358 shares to 484,727 shares, valued at $45.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).